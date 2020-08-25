Some Louisiana USPS locations suspending services due to severe weather

News

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A few USPS locations in Southern Louisiana are suspending services due to mandatory evacuation in their area.

The following locations have temporarily suspended retail and delivery services:

  • Lafitte Post Office
  • Grand Isle Post Office
  • Braithwaite Post Office
  • Buras Post Office
  • Port Sulphur Post Office
  • Montegut Post Office
  • Barataria Post Office

