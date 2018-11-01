Some parents skeptical about flu shot

180 children in the U.S. died last year after contracting the flu in one of the most severe flu seasons on record. Yet, a new survey finds a surprising number of parents are still skeptical about the safety and effectiveness of the flu shot.

The survey found that a third of parents with children under the age of 18 think the vaccine doesn’t work, and more than half believe their child can actually contract the flu from the shot.

“The parts of the virus that are used are completely dead, so you cannot get the flu from the flu shot,” said Dr. Jean Moorjani, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The survey also found that it’s not just the effectiveness that parents are questioning, but the safety. 28 percent believe the flu shot can cause autism.

Each year, the flu shot protects against the most likely strains to circulate, but doctors say even if you come down with a different strain, antibodies from the flu shot still offer some protection.