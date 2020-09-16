SOURCES: BIG TEN to play football this season

News

by: Adam Fisher

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten’s court filing in response to the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

EAST LANSING, MICH (WLNS)— Inside sources tell 6 News that MSU will play football this season, with games anticipated to start around October 17th.

This is subject to change, but sources confirm that practice would likely start within the next two weeks.

The season would include 8 games, with the 2 top teams in each division playing one another for the Big Ten Championship.

University presidents and chancellors have been meeting at the Big Ten headquarters in suburban Chicago and there was speculation that the 2020 football season would be restarted.

There were social media posts that claimed a decision would be made tonight, leading to speculation that the season would be reinstated.

On August 11 the Big Ten presidents and chancellors postponed all fall sports, including football, by an 11-3 margin.

The Pac 12 followed suit but none of the other major football conferences postponed their seasons.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated here

