MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kane Wommack is taking the defensive coordinator position at the University of Alabama, several sources close to the Jags program tell WKRG News 5 Sports Director Simone Eli.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low.

Wommack will leave the University of South Alabama after three seasons as head coach of the Jaguars to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff in Tuscaloosa. DeBoer was named the head coach of the Tide program last Friday, just two days after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

DeBoer’s and Wommack’s paths crossed one time in 2019 when they were coaching opposite sides of the football at Indiana. DeBoer coached the Hoosiers offensive coordinator, and Wommack coached the defense.

This is Wommack’s first SEC coaching job since he was a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach at Ole Miss in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Wommack’s overall record was 22-16 in three seasons at South Alabama. He led the Jags to consecutive bowl games and the program’s first ever postseason win. South beat Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl last month.

This story will be updated.