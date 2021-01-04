 

 

South Carolina bill would ban vaccination mandates

News
Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A bill pre-filed in the South Carolina House would ban mandatory vaccinations and prevent “discrimination” for not getting vaccinated. 

The state has not announced any mandates in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

READ: Yes, your boss can require a COVID vaccine, but you have rights

The bill would prevent employers from taking “any adverse employment action,” such as firing or demotion, if someone refuses to get vaccinated. Access to shopping, healthcare, and a long list of other activities couldn’t be restricted by vaccination status if the bill passes. 

The bill is sponsored by Representatives Steven Long of Spartanburg, Sandy McGarry of Lancaster, Leola Robinson of Greenville, and Mike Burns of Greenville. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 60° 41°

Tuesday

61° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 61° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 58° 38°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 65% 54° 41°

Friday

52° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 52° 35°

Saturday

53° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 33°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 56° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
48°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
43°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
46°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
49°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories