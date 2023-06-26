GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a brand new STEM wing at the Cherokee County Museum.

The Montgomery Wing has a kids zone, Stem lab and Arts experience, sports zone, a training room for activities and sports, archives and genealogy research center.

Students also have enjoyed the teleprompter immersive theater where you can examine the solar system and ocean floor virtually, on a large scale.

The activities are all hands-on and educational to encourage learning and to find out about potential career options.

The Montgomery Wing resulted from the Cherokee County Museum full steam ahead capital campaign, of which FCCC was an early and vital supporter.

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp is a leading gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis manufacturer.