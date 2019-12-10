South Carolina woman charged in 2-year-old’s death released on bond

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon woman who is charged in connection to the death of her 2-year-old child has been released on bond.

According to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Okedia Colvin, 33, of Dillon was released on bond Monday morning. A judge determined she is not a flight risk and not a danger to the community as she has no criminal record and she doesn’t have custody of her other children.

She is charged with homicide by child abuse and/or neglect after SLED accused her of not seeking proper medical attention for her son’s malfunctioning feeding tube.

Her family says she would never do anything to hurt her children.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: