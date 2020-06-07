South Columbus United Methodist Church celebrates high school graduates with a drive-thru parade

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Traditional graduations have been taken away for many graduates this year due to COVID-19.

“We’re having to do things differently, but we still wanted to recognize and honor our seniors,” says Reggie Williams, South Columbus United Methodist Church Pastor.

For 5 high school seniors who are members at South Columbus United Methodist Church they got a special treat wit a drive-thru parade they will never forget.

“It was a surprise because we found out last week they wanted to do this and they put it together so it was a surprise,” says Elijah Wood, Central High School Graduate.

“I like the support getting it from the church somewhere I’ve been coming for many years it’s just a great experience to have,” says Keyunsae Peebles, G.W. Carver High School.

Families and Church members rolled up in their cars dropping off gifts to all 5 of the graduates. They say feels amazing to see all the love and support from everyone.

“It feels good because I got a lot of stuff to go in my bag,” says Jhayala Walker, Hardaway High School Graduate.

“It feels great knowing that they’re thinking about us like this in a time when the pandemic is going on,” Keandra Baldwin, Jordan Vocational High School Graduate.

“It feels good knowing that all of these people out here supporting me and congratulating me on graduating, it’s a big accomplishment and it means a lot to me,” Dexter Williams, Shaw High School Graduate.

Despite the events of what’s going on in the world, members of the church say they are family and will always stick together during these difficult times.