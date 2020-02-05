South Georgia Technical College in Americus announces 2020 GOAL Award recipient

Americus,Ga (WRBL)- A South Georgia Technical College student is a finalist for the state’s Technical College Student of the Year award.

First-year student David Bush is from Cuthbert, Georgia, but attends SGTC in Americus where he studies air conditioning technology.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently announced Bush as this year’s winner of the school’s “Georgia Occupational Award for Leadership” or GOAL.

Each year 12 students are selected on behalf of their professors for the GOAL award, which is based on students attendance, leadership, and work ethic. Of those 12 students 4 are selected as finalists for the award, and this year Bush came out on top.

Bush says being chosen to represent his school on the state level is a huge honor.

“It’s extremely humbling. I never thought I would get such an award. Being first-year here . . . and more or less, so they say, thriving at it. So, it’s definitely a humbling experience to have all the support that everybody has given me. So, I’m truly grateful for all of them.” said Bush.

Next, Bush will compete at the regional level. If he wins there, he will attend the state’s technology competition in Atlanta.

The statewide GOAL winner will represent Georgia’s technical colleges for an entire year and win a car from KIA.