South Georgia Technical College offers free soft-skill courses

AMERICUS, GA. (WRBL) – South Georgia Technical College is offering the public a chance to brush-up on career skills. The college’s Office of Economic Development is opening 10 free, self-paced, online courses. They cover topics such as customer service, work place diversity, and management skills.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford says it’s just a small way the college wants to offer its support to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Individuals can get started with the free classes by clicking the registration link https://gvtc.tcsg.edu/econdev/Registration. Once individuals have completed the process, access to begin the free classes will be given. The courses can be accessed from this link: https://gvtc.tcsg.edu/econdev.