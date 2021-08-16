South Georgia Technical College to offer free courses

AMERICUS Ga. (WRBL) – South Georgia Technical College will be offering 10 free basic skills courses.

The following courses are offered for free: Ten Soft Skills You Need, Attention Management, Business Etiquette, Customer Service, Emotional Intelligence, Goal Setting and Getting Things Done, Job Search Skills, Telework and Telecommuting, Time Management, and Workplace Diversity.

“In an effort to support our communities, business and industry, and individuals in this time of need, South Georgia Technical College and the Technical College System of Georgia are providing FREE access to these online courses that can be useful professionally and personally,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford in a news release.

You can register for these free courses at the technical college system of Georgia website.