South Georgia Technical College welcomes students back for move-in day

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- Saturday, August 10, ushered in a scores of new students to the campus of South Georgia Technical College in Americus.

Today’s move-in day saw students, parents, and the community battling the heat to help students settle into their new homes on-campus.

College move in day typically brings with it the baggage of relocating and a full range of emotions.

From the sentimental . . .

“Yeah, I’m excited, but at the same time, I’m going to miss her,” said Keyland Partridge of Henry County, Georgia, whose sister was moving into the residence hall. “So, yeah, I’m going to miss her.”

To tears of joy.

“I’m excited about one, he’s leaving home,” laughed mom Denise Parker.

But mostly it was all smiles today on the campus of South Georgia Technical College.

The heat didn’t beat down the strong spirit of fellowship and community.

“I’m so proud of our faculty and staff for helping these students, these young men and women and their families move in,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

“There’s a lot of folks out here helping us move in boxes and roll the little library carts around. There are all sorts of folks helping us,” said student Will Parker.

Students say they’re excited about hitting the books.

“And growing up, I’ve always worked with my hands, and once I found out about this program, it just seemed like the right fit because I just couldn’t see myself at a desk job. And they had such a good opportunity with the college life experience,” said student Michael Carlson.

And parents are equally excited about the life lessons their students will learn.

“Well, it’s how to deal with people. How to get along people, because, you know, your whole world is changing. And he’s going to have to learn how to step up and take care of things himself,” said Denise Parker.

“It’s a learning experience. This is the first time for her to be out on her own and meet and greet other students, and to be more social, see how other kids are adapting to being on their own,” said parent Sandford Partridge.

“We’re proud to be only one of two technical college in Georgia that have residence halls, on-campus housing,” said Dr. Watford.

It’s all a part of SGTC’s mission to offer academics — and the full college experience.

Sumter County High School football players also helped the students and their families move in today.

Classes at SGTC start on Tuesday, August 13.