Southern Baptists ready to put spotlight on sex-abuse crisis

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Rachael Denhollander wipes a tear from her eye as Larry Nassar, who admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years, is sentenced, during the sixth day of victim impact statements in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Among the most prominent invitees to the October 2019 Southern Baptist Convention conference is Denhollander, an attorney/activist who was the first woman to go public with sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

(AP) – The Southern Baptist Convention has been entangled in a sex-abuse crisis for the past two years. Now it’s preparing to host a high-profile conference on the topic that has kindled skepticism, even among some of the scheduled speakers. The three-day Caring Well conference will open near Dallas on Thursday, drawing hundreds of pastors and church officials from the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. The program features victim advocates, attorneys, therapists and at least 10 survivors of sexual abuse.

Several of those survivors say they have mixed feelings about the conference – hoping it represents a genuine desire for change but concerned it might come across as a public relations exercise.

LATEST RELEASES: