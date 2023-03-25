COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cookbook author and host of The Very Vera Show, Vera Stewart, held a meet & greet event in Columbus to celebrate her latest book – “Occasions.”

Stewart designed the book to include more than 140 recipes for any season or event like spring salads and Halloween inspired treats.

The book signing event was hosted in a local boutique shop, By Invitation, where folks were able to stop by and chat with Stewart as they shopped.

Stewart’s passion for cooking has transcended into different avenues including earning a home economics degree from the University of Georgia, launching a cooking camp and starring in her own cooking show.

Stewart says she’s still amazed by how much she has accomplished in her career with the help of her team.

“For us to have been in the mail order business, for us to now have our own television show that’s syndicated throughout the Southeast and further than that, and now to have written the second cookbook, it just shows all the different levels that I’ve taken with a degree in home economics,” said Stewart.

“The Very Vera Cookbook: Occasions” is currently available for pre-order on her website.