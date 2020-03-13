Southern Union moves to alternative education methods due to COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Southern Union released the following info late Friday afternoon.

In the interest of the health and safety of its students, Southern Union will extend Spring Break for students through Tuesday, March 17. Students are asked to refrain from returning to campus after spring break. Classes will resume via an alternative instruction method on Wednesday, March 18 and continue through at least April 3.

Faculty and Staff will continue normal operations, although departments should utilize “social distancing” as appropriate.



Students will be instructed by college officials on how they should continue their academic coursework. In addition, all student and campus activities are cancelled beginning Wednesday, March 18 through April 3. Per the Alabama Community College Conference, all athletic events are suspended through April 3. The college Residence Hall will be closed during this time.

Students should check their student email frequently as communication will be through that channel. Updates will also be posted on an information page: https://www.suscc.edu/healthupdate.cms .