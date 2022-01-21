Southern winter storm dodges our area but the cold will not miss us at all

Just for clarification the first graphic below expires at 3 pm readings above freezing into the upper 30s are in our favor.

Tonight around 6p-9p there is another round of light rain, which will bring a mix of snow ❄️ and rain mix briefly and mainly after sunset.

The readings will still remain above freezing at the surface but with enough drying before sunrise, we should see most roads clear. Sub-Freezing readings will occur between 7 am-8 am and this will be a small window for any wet surfaces that may become slippery.

Again, just a side of caution when traveling on back roads and bridges. There may be a special weather statement issued similar below but the real issues are in the northeast part of the state and traveling into the Carolinas.

The sun ☀️ will come through. Saturday afternoon and Sunday. A cold but great weekend ahead.

We are tracking two storms next week that are both coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. Tuesday will be all rain and a week from Saturday, just say we need to watch closely.