NEW YORK (AP) _ The S&P is closing at an all-time high for the first time since July, and the Nasdaq is also near a record.

The broad gains came at the beginning of a busy week of corporate earnings, new economic data and expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Technology, health care and communications stocks powered the advance. The Dow added 132 points. The S&P rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039. The Nasdaq rose 82 points.