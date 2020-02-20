NEW YORK (AP) – The S&P reached a new record high with technology stocks once again leading the market higher on Wall Street.

Apple rallied to recover most of its loss from the prior day. Worries remain about how disruptive the virus will be for manufacturing, travel and other economic activity across the region, but markets around the world rose as the number of new virus cases in China fell today.

Expectations are also high that central banks in China and around the world will limit the economic damage through stimulus measures.

The S&P rose 15.86 points, or 0.5%, to 3,386.15. The Dow gained 115.84, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03. The Nasdaq climbed 84.44, or 0.9%, to 9,817.18, also a record.