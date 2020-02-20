LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

S&P reached a new record high with technology stocks

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
stocks_mgfx_155561

NEW YORK (AP) – The S&P reached a new record high with technology stocks once again leading the market higher on Wall Street.

Apple rallied to recover most of its loss from the prior day. Worries remain about how disruptive the virus will be for manufacturing, travel and other economic activity across the region, but markets around the world rose as the number of new virus cases in China fell today.

Expectations are also high that central banks in China and around the world will limit the economic damage through stimulus measures.

The S&P rose 15.86 points, or 0.5%, to 3,386.15. The Dow gained 115.84, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03. The Nasdaq climbed 84.44, or 0.9%, to 9,817.18, also a record.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories