Space Force General David Thompson tests positive for the coronavirus

(U.S. Air Force)

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Space Force announced Wednesday that its vice chief of space operations, General David D. Thompson, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“He took the test today after learning that a close family member, with whom he had contact, tested positive for the virus,” Space Force officials said in a statement.

Thompson, the Space Force’s second-highest ranking officer, was spotted hosting a virtual conference from the Pentagon this week, Military.com reports.

Thompson is self-quarantining and continues to work from home, officials said.

The news comes three weeks after two top military officials tested positive for coronavirus, forcing most of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to quarantine at home.

Several members of the Trump administration, including the president himself, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Space Force issued the following statement:

In accordance with established COVID policies, General Thompson is self-quarantining and working remotely from home.

The Department of the Air Force continues to follow established DoD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies and guidelines for COVID. Measures include temperature testing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible, and contact tracing and quarantining, if needed.

The U.S. Space Force remains operationally ready to answer the Nation’s call.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

