 

SpaceX crew gives tour of Dragon, awaits docking to ISS

On Monday, the SpaceX crew gave a video tour of the inside of the Dragon capule on NASA TV.

The tour comes one day after the crew launched off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The three NASA astronauts and one JAXA astronaut are now getting ready to dock at the International Space Station.

As part of the Commercial Crew Program, NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi are aboard Dragon on its first operational mission to the ISS.

The mission will last around six months. During that time, the crew will work on a variety of science experiments and conduct space walks.

On Tuesday, after spending more than 24 hours on the Dragon, the crew will be able to leave the crowded craft and enter the ISS.

The Dragon will be docking to the ISS at 11 p.m. EST Monday night.

