The SpaceX Dragon returned to Earth Thursday night. The spacecraft was visible in parts of the southeast, including in the Columbus-area, as it streaked across the sky, headed back to the planet.

The Dragon undocked from the International Space Station earlier in the day Thursday.

Upon re-enter to the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean and will be retrieved by the SpaceX’s recovery team.

It was launched into orbit in late August.