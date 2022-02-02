Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office warns public of Irish Traveler’s scam

SPARTANBURG/NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Police in Spartanburg are warning of Irish Travelers from North Augusta scamming people out of money in their county.
The Sheriff’s Office says they offer customers yearly paving that can end up costing them thousands.
Officers say the travelers target people around the spring but they’re starting to do it earlier this year.
Investigators warn to be skeptical and if you’re offered a deal too good to be true – it probably is.
NewsChannel 6 has filed several reports on the Irish Travelers:
