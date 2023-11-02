OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools has announced Erik Speakman, who served as the head football coach at Opelika High School for six seasons, has been asked to step down from his coaching position. He will no longer continue as the head football coach.

Dr. Farrell Seymore, Superintendent of Opelika City Schools, expressed gratitude for Coach Speakman’s dedication to the football program and student athletes.

Coach Erik Speakman had previously spent seven years as the defensive coordinator for Opelika High School’s football program before assuming the role of head coach.

The school district has not yet clarified whether Speakman will remain employed as a teacher within the Opelika system or explore coaching opportunities in a different district.

Further details concerning the search for a new head football coach will be provided at a later date.