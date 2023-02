COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Spencer Greenwave took down the Butler Bulldogs on their quest to repeat as GHSA State Champions. This year the Greenwave is in Class 2A, but the competition is still fierce. But, the Greenwave was able to take down Butler 58 – 51, after trailing at halftime. Spencer will face Providence Christian in the next round.

You can see highlights from Spencer versus Butler in the video player above.