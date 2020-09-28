Spider spins Ruth Bader Ginsburg collar-like web

by: KTSM Staff

Missouri photographer Mauri Truesdell caught this spider web that resembles the collars worn by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while at the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, Mo.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It seems that even nature is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Missouri photographer Mauri Truesdell was at the Shaw Nature Reserve, formerly known as Shaw Arboretum, in Gray Summit, Mo., near her home on Friday when she saw something that caught her eye.

“As I was leaving Shaw Nature Reserve near my home in Missouri this morning, I saw this spider web,” she said. “It reminded me so much of RBG’s beautiful lace collars.”

She said she shot the picture and got in her car. She “turned on the radio just in time to hear RBG’s eulogy given by her rabbi,” Truesdell said. “Felt so blessed to have felt RBG’s presence in nature.”

Ginsburg died Sept. 18 at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

