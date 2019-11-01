Spirits bring haunted life back to Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Arguably one of the most haunted places on the Gulf Coast and even the state of Alabama sits at the end of the Fort Morgan peninsula. The historic fort has been the site of much bloodshed from the War of 1812 to World War II and many believe the souls of those who perished there are still around.

Step back in time. It’s easy to do at Fort Morgan where the walls, the battlefields are all steeped in history and something else, “There is plenty of blood that was spent here in the fort.” That blood fuels tours through the dark passageways of the fort where the lives of those lost are remembered.

Soldiers, prisoners, 35 hundred Muscogee Indians were held here and almost 100 of them never left. “Ninety-three perished on property,” says historian Dylan Tucker. “They boxed them and placed them on property. We’re not sure where and that’s our biggest mystery today.”

How could Fort Morgan not be haunted? Some argue they didn’t want to be here when they were alive so why would they stick around when they’re dead?

“People say they have been tapped, they’ve heard footsteps around the fort,” says Tucker.

At night, they say, the spirits bring the fort back to life. “Could be,” says visitor Joseph Thayer. “I’m a little bit of a skeptic when it comes to ghosts but who knows I’ve never seen one, heard people that have though.”

“It can get very spooky out here at night,” according to volunteer Jeff Rodewald.

The sounds and shadows may have an innocent explanation. But then again, the images you see, those sounds you hear, maybe more real than you’d like to think.