“Spooky” events announced by City of Columbus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Columbus has announced a couple of Halloween themed events.

A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, October 24 in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, guests must remain in their cars while volunteers place candy in the trunks of their vehicles.

Food trucks will be on the premises and the event will take place rain or shine.

Another event, the Halloween Drive-In Movie Night will be held Friday, October 30. The film “Goosebumps” will be shown at 6 p.m. “Insidious” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for one film, $30 for the double feature. One ticket is needed per vehicle. Gates open at 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.columbusciviccenter.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 82° 67°

Saturday

80° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 65°

Monday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Showers
Showers 40% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories