“Spooky” events announced by City of Columbus

The City of Columbus has announced a couple of Halloween themed events.

A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, October 24 in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, guests must remain in their cars while volunteers place candy in the trunks of their vehicles.

Food trucks will be on the premises and the event will take place rain or shine.

Another event, the Halloween Drive-In Movie Night will be held Friday, October 30. The film “Goosebumps” will be shown at 6 p.m. “Insidious” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for one film, $30 for the double feature. One ticket is needed per vehicle. Gates open at 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.columbusciviccenter.org.