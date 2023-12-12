COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The former owner of a local car dealership is making her third appearance in court this Tuesday morning.

Sama Moore, 59, was arrested in mid-November on fraud and theft charges relating to her now-closed business, Sports and Imports. Last week, she pled not guilty to 53 felony charges.

For over 20 days, Moore has been held at Muscogee County Jail. Her attorney, Rod Skiff, is now arguing for a reasonable bond to be set on her behalf.

Skiff cites Moore’s lack of criminal history as part of why the judge should grant her a bond. He also went on to say Moore isn’t a flight risk.

While arguing for his client’s bond, Skiff took a personal turn as he told the court Moore is the primary caregiver for her 30-year-old son who is a paraplegic.

The state went on to set a $25,000 bond on each of the seven counts of identity theft and fraud.

If Moore posts bond, she has a few special conditions:

May not leave the Chattahoochee judicial circuit with exception of driving to and from her Lee County home

Cannot break the law

Will not have access to computers, telephones or smart devices

Must wear an ankle monitor that will be overlooked by MCSO

Should not try to get a new passport

No contact directly or indirectly with any victim

According to police, there are 29 alleged victims dating back to 2016. Thirteen of those victims appeared in Superior Court today.

Out of those 13 victims, five spoke to the court. A letter was read for another victim who was unable to appear.

While speaking out, all five of the victims highlighted Moore’s direct deception. One victim said, “This was not a mistake, this took masterful scheming.”

A reportable loss of $1,108,722.95 surrounds this case. The state says the funds must be somewhere, as they haven’t been seized.

Moore’s international ties were also a topic of discussion in the court room. Although she’s from Salem, Alabama, the state says she has family overseas in Germany.

All in all, the state had this to say — “We’ve heard about a person who has an in-depth skill in manipulating data and deception.”