COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The owner of a now-closed Columbus car dealership is in the custody of Lee County, Ala., authorities facing fraud charges stemming from the sale of automobiles in Georgia.

Sama Duff Moore, 59, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Alabama. She is being held in the Lee County Detention Center as a fugitive from justice.

The exact charges in Georgia have not been released. She is awaiting extradition.

Columbus police executed a search warrant on Sports and Imports, the business she owned, at the intersection of 11th Street and Veterans Parkway on Oct. 2.

Multiple officers were on the property, which appeared to be a functioning car dealership and repair shop at the time. A woman at the business’ office was asked what was happening. She told a reporter the police were “looking for a stolen car.”

An officer on the scene said the police were carrying out a search warrant for the CPD’s financial crimes unit.

The business has since closed its location at Veterans and 11th.