COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Spring Concert Series begins on Friday in Columbus with a live performance from Sons of Sailors, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.

According to the organizers, the series will run six consecutive Fridays with each show starting at 7 pm.

April 7 to April 21 concerts will be on the 1000 block of Broadway. April 28 and May 5 concerts will be on the 1100 block of Broadway and the series will close on May 12 in Woodruff Park for Riverfest weekend.

Throughout the series, a variety of genres and entertainment will be provided. From touring tribute bands to local musicians, the Uptown stage will offer a variety of tunes.

The schedule of the Spring Concert Series is as follows:

April 7: Sons of Sailors (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band)

April 14: Lloyd Buchanan & The Cubed Roots

April 21: Relative Sound

April 28: DSOS (Deeper Shades of Soul)

May 5: The Parker House Band

May 12: Riverfest Weekend at Woodruff Park

Funk Factory Five (6:00-7:30 pm)

Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience (8:00-10:00 pm)

Free parking is available in nearby public decks. For more information, visit the Always Uptown website.