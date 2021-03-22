Springer Opera House builds an outdoor stage for COVID-19 safe productions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses operate and show business is no exception.

Debbie Anderson, the Springer Opera House’s fulltime Music Director said, even with vaccine roll out, if the Opera House wanted to open for indoor productions they’d only be allowed to have about 20% capacity. Anderson says this is why they decided to get innovative.

“Being outside is safer right now than being inside, so that’s why we chose to build the outdoor stage,” said Anderson. “And have the festival outdoor for spring and into summer.”

The outdoor stage presents new challenges like needing smaller props and facing unpredictable spring weather. April Jacobs, Singing in the Rain Actress says despite the new challenges, the production crew have worked hard to maintain the outdoor stage.

“The crew has done a great job making sure that the stage floor itself is stable,” said Jacobs “And not like, so like warped or lifted up from the rain or whatever that we’re in danger… they’re making sure that we’re really safe.”

Other challenges include having to replace three of their lead actors because of concerns over COVID-19 and actor’s union restrictions.

On top of this, the stage could not be built until the Opera House received permission from the city of Columbus.

“They had to come and check out all of our electricity and everything,” said Anderson. “So it’s been a very huge effort on the part of our staff and particularly our production staff”

Despite the challenges the ongoing pandemic has presented while trying to get this production together, Jacobs said after having to completely stop shows last year it is wonderful to be back performing for the Columbus community for more reasons than one.

“It plays a big impact on your mental health and I think for the people that are coming to see it too,” said Jacobs. “Being outside getting to see people up on stage, getting to do things that look normal… I think that it will really really help.”

Chairs are socially distanced and guests are asked to keep their mask on during the entirety of the show.

The outdoor stage will feature a total of seven productions from now until the end of June. A full list of the productions can be found on the Springer Opera House website, where you can also purchase tickets.