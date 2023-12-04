COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Council will consider a nearly $6 million expenditure on Tuesday that will be the first major step toward the construction of a new judicial center adjacent to the current Government Center.

One prominent local businessman who has run a large construction and property management company is asking the Columbus Council to hit the pause button in an exclusive interview with WRBL.

Tom Flournoy is a trustee for the Springer Opera House, the historic state theater of Georgia, which is directly across 10th Street from where the eight-story judicial center will be built. He is also the president of the Flournoy Development Co. LLC.

“What started out as a Springer issue is a bigger city issue,” Flournoy said on Monday. “And what we’re asking the city council to do is hit the pause button and let a group of knowledgeable, concerned citizens look over this and say, ‘Yeah, we agree you’re doing the right thing.’ If not, stop, and let’s figure out what to do before it’s too late. Because once we start, construction is over.”

The $6 million would start the demolition process necessary to build the new judicial center. The work would begin in January, according to the resolution in front of the 10-member council.

It has been a rocky road to get to this point. Columbus voters approved a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in 2021 to build a new Judicial Center on the site where the current Government Center is located.

Earlier this year, Mayor Skip Henderson said the $192 million for the project was not enough because of rising construction and demolition costs since the vote. The city presented a plan to leave the two Government Center annex buildings in place, renovate them, and incorporate that space in the design of the new judicial center.

Henderson said Monday that by doing that the cost is now within the $192 million available. He said that includes $11 million for price escalation or contingency.

According to the resolution Council will consider on Tuesday, “On November 7, 2023, Council authorized additional funding to construct an eight-story 342,000 square foot Judicial Center. This scope of work is the first step necessary to start construction of the Judicial Center. This scope of work includes traffic control, surrounding property existing condition surveys, the demolition of landscaping and hardscapes located north of the existing wings, demolition of existing speed ramps located north of the underground parking garage, installation of a new wall in the existing parking garage, and mass excavation for the new eight-story building.”

Flournoy is still concerned that there will be cost overruns and the time to address the possible funding issues is now, not after the construction has started.

“The first part would be you’d look at me and say, ‘Well, I’m a Springer trustee and I’m against that building because it’s slope so close to us, we don’t like where it is.’ I agree,” Flournoy said. “We still don’t like it. My bigger concern right now is the total cost of that building is going to exceed the funds we have allocated and that we expect to receive. And then where is the money to build the building going to come from?”

Flournoy says the train has left the station when construction begins.

“Once that construction starts, it’s not going to stop,” he said. “You have to finish the building and so you have no choice but to keep going. And then if you say, ‘Oh, whoa, we got a value engineer, you’re going to get pennies back and you’re still going to be over budget. Historically, governments are over budget on projects.”

The Springer started an online petition to oppose the project last month. So far, about 2,500 people have signed it.