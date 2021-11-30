SSHS Panthers Flag Football Team poised to make history in AHSAA State Championship

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station High School Panthers Flag Football team poised to make history. The ten and two Lady Panthers take on Hewitt-Trussville in the inaugural A-H-S-A-A Girls Flag Football Championship Wednesday afternoon inside Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Smiths Station High School’s Senior Quarterback Brynn Repicky grew up playing football in her front yard, Same for senior safety – Sabrina Fox. Both women, fierce softball and volleyball athletes are poised to become Alabama flag football legends.

“I am a big believer in women. I think they are powerful, and I think they can do anything they want to do and anything a guy can do. This right here proves it to me, we are going to state, and it’s our first year,” said Fox.

“Just like Sabrina said, I want to win a ring. We made it this far our first year; let’s go, I want to win, and tomorrow we have the chance,” said Repicky

Coach Meg Larsen leads the 25 member team with nine seniors.

“Listen, there is not a lot in my bones that doesn’t want to win. So we can be flipping a coin, and I’m like, oh yea, that’s me, I got it,” said Larsen.

A perfect mix of intensity and compassion, Larsen is all business when it comes to her player’s success on and off the field.

“It’s what God has called me to do. Of course, we want to be successful and win. But, it’s also about learning how to be successful humans. We have to show empathy and be passionate but also be strong-willed as a woman to be successful in life,” said Larsen.

The Lady Panthers’ chance to make history and establish a flag football legacy is within reach.

The athletes load the busses Wednesday morning at Smith Station High School to head to the game. Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland invites the entire community out Wednesday at 9 AM to line Panther Parkway for a sendoff celebration.