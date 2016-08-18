St. Anne-Pacelli expands dual enrollment program

COLUMBUS, Ga. – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is expanding its dual enrollment program. Dual enrollment allows high school students to earn high school and college credits at the same time.

13 seniors at St. Anne-Pacelli took the dual enrollment program with the Georgia Military College last year. This year, 27 St. Anne-Pacelli juniors and seniors are taking classes with professors from the Georgia Military College and Columbus State University.

“Students are actually presently enrolled in both high school in college so they’re receiving their high school credit and their college credit sitting in the same desk sitting in the same classroom,” said Ronie Collins, president and principal of St. Anne-Pacelli.

She says English, government and math classes are offered in the dual enrollment program. Collins says they are looking to extend the dual enrollment option to sophomores within the next year.