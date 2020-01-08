St. Francis CEO Dan Jones resigns

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) -The Chief Executive Officer of St. Francis Hospital has resigned from the hospital.

St. Francis CEO Dan Jones made the decision to leave St. Francis Hospital to pursue other career opportunities, according to officials with hospital.

Jones has served as St. Francis Hospital CEO since November 2017.

Hospital officials say Jones’ last day with the hospital was January 6, 2020.

Officials say a national search has been launched to find a new CEO for St. Francis.

In the meantime, Jerry Dooley is serving at interim CEO for St.Francis.