St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with Columbus Victory Mission for educational health event

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL)- St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has partnered with Columbus Victory Mission to bring a series of educational events to help improve health in the community.

The first class in the series, held on Sept. 16, 2021, taught those in the community about diabetes, nutrition, financial management, heart health and more. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare plans on holding the classes on a monthly basis at 3448 North Lumpkin Road.

Victory Mission Reverend Howie P. Hooper said this was a great moment and looks forward to continuing to provide the service to the community.

“Victory Mission uses the Word of God to reach a community where every day can at times be

uncertain. We are excited to partner with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to provide timely educational topics to those we serve. Our monthly programs will provide valuable, topical information to our community and truly define the heart of our local mission efforts,” Hooper said.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s Director of Food and Nutrition, Arlenia Lee taught today’s class on nutrition and diabetes. Lee told News 3 today’s the class was packed full of great advice to help improve nutritional knowledge.

“I think they were appreciative about that information, the one thing I noticed that they didn’t know was about the local farmers market and some of them also didn’t know they could actually shop with their food stamps online. Such as places like Walmart and actually get free delivery to their homes and something like that is very important to know,” Lee said.

Lee also told News 3 there is an abundance of support in this class for those with diabetes.

“I think these classes that will be happening every month here at Victory Mission will definitely be well received by the community because it’s a lot of helpful information that we’re sharing with the participants,” Lee said.

Lini Alappat, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare dietitian, will also be teaching classes on nutrition and diabetes, including providing information on the signs and symptoms of diabetes and how to manage the disease with proper nutritional choices.

Here is a list of classes St. Francis- Emory Healthcare is providing

Sept. 16, 2021 Nutrition and Diabetes Education Class

Oct. 21, 2021 Healthy Cooking Demonstration

Nov. 18, 2021 Managing Your Money Session One

Dec. 16, 2021 Managing Your Money Session Two

Jan. 20, 2022 Nutrition and Heart Disease Education Class

Feb. 17, 2022 Healthy Cooking Demonstration

March 17, 2022 Managing Your Money Session Three

April 21, 2022 Managing Your Money Session Four

May 19, 2022 Nutrition and Hypertension Education Class

June 16, 2022 Healthy Cooking Demonstration

July 21, 2022 Balanced Diet and Exercise

Aug. 18, 2022 Healthy Cooking Demonstration

At the end of every class or event, attendees have the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To RSVP for the vaccine, email victorymission3448@gmail.com.