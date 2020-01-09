St. Francis Hospital entering joint venture with Emory Healthcare

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – St. Francis Hospital will be going into a new joint venture with Emory Healthcare.

The new collaboration was announced on Wednesday.

St. Francis will be co-owned by Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health. It will be governed by a board with representation from both organizations.

LifePoint Health, based in Brentwood Tennessee, purchased St. Francis Hospital in July of 2018.

Officials say the goal is to enhance access to and delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care, and improve the health of residents in Columbus and its surround communities.

This includes improving patient and provider experiences, strengthening and expanding the health care services available across the region by developing and implementing quality, safety and patient care initiatives, and establish new programs to support the health and well-being of patients.

“This joint venture offers great opportunities for Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health and St. Francis Hospital to advance health care delivery in the Columbus region,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare. “Our organizations have a history of collaboration in Columbus, and we have discovered many shared priorities and common interests, including a commitment to ensuring that all people have access to quality care close to home.”

“We are delighted to have an opportunity to continue to grow our relationship with Emory Healthcare through this joint venture,” says David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health. “Through our collaboration at St. Francis, LifePoint and Emory discovered that we share a dedication to providing the best possible care, ensuring great patient experiences and making communities healthier.”

St. Francis Hospital is the first facility to become part of the new joint venture.