St. Francis wins gold plus recognition

COLUMBUS, Ga. – St. Francis Hospital has been recognized for its treatment of stroke patients.

The American Heart/American Stroke Association presented the hospital Tuesday with the 2016 “Get with the Guidelines” Gold Plus Stroke Award. Hospitals that receive this award have reached an aggressive goal of treating heart failure and stroke by 85% or higher compliance with standards set by the American Heart/Stroke Association for two consecutive years. It took a team effort to get here.

“Help cut down the time with which we treat patients. Help provide better therapy for the patient so they have a better chance of improving. Explore and stay on the cutting edge of trestment options for our patients. Do the best we can so that they have a better outcome, do the best we can to prevent complications for the patient while they are here,” said Neurologist Nojan Valadi.

The news conference served as a reunion of sorts for the first patient to be treated at St. Francis with a FDA approved drug for stroke patients and the staff that helped her.