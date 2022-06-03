COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate is campaigning in Columbus this weekend.

Stacey Abrams made several stops Friday. Abrams will be at a candidate forum Saturday morning at Fourth Street Baptist Church downtown. It will start at 10:30.

With the November election more than five months away, Abrams is drawing a picture of the differences between her and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Here’s what she had to say about the difference in this year’s run against Kemp versus 2018.

“One, there’s a record to look at,” Abrams said. “Under Gov. Kemp, we know communities are suffering. We know that he has decided to ban abortion. He has decided to make our communities less safe with guns. He has refused resources to save lives and save hospitals. And on every metric, he has decided to benefit himself and his cronies and not the people of Georgia.”

Abrams has also endorsed candidates in three of the Democratic primary runoffs slated for June 21. There are runoffs for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner, and insurance commissioner.

‘I have been proud to endorse Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and William Boddie for labor commissioner. I have worked with all three of them. I have worked closely with them all. I am proud of who they are and I am proud that they reflect Georgia.”

Bailey, a Harris County native, is facing former Congressman Kwanza Hall. Hall was the leading vote-getter last month with 30 percent of the vote compared to nearly 18 percent for Bailey.

Abrams was a guest on The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL News 3 podcast. That podcast will post on Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. on WRBL.com It will also be available on podcast platforms such as Spotify and Apple.

Parts of the interview, including her thoughts on the Republican party’s push for a political ground game to get out the vote, will air on News 3 Sunday Morning, during the Sunday Conversation.