Starbucks menu changes: Coffee giant announces permanent additions, seasonal offerings

(NEXSTAR) — Starbucks is ushering in 2021 with a new winter menu that features new arrivals as well as returning “fan favorites.”

“Starbucks new winter menu offers a range of beverages and fan-favorite foods to help customers bring in the new year with the right choices for their lifestyle and taste preferences,” the Seattle-based coffee giant said in a statement.

The company announced that starting Tuesday, customers can order the new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew and the Pistachio Latte at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The latte, inspired by a drink first launched at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, is made with the flavor of pistachio paired with espresso and steamed milk and finished with a salted brown buttery topping.

Starbucks also said the Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites and the returning Honey Almondmilk Flat White are permanent items, while a Red Velvet Loaf and the Earth Cake Pop are available for a limited time.

Additionally, Starbucks is offering two Starbucks Reserve whole bean coffees for the first time – Guatemala Huehuetenango and Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu — to be sold at 3,200 of its U.S. stores.

“Up until now, whole bean Starbucks Reserve® coffees have been served exclusively at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, Starbucks Reserve bars, and at select Starbucks locations,” the company said.

Starbucks said customers can find locations that carry the coffee by using its app.