COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The makings of a successful pitch don’t always start out that way. While StartUp Columbus’ 2023 BizPitch competition wrapped earlier this month with a final round where winners took home a total of $31,500 in prize money, StartUp Columbus Executive Director Ben MacMinn revealed it sometimes takes a few tries to make the perfect pitch.

According to MacMinn, past years of the competition helped this year’s traditional category winner Rose Maternity Co., founded by local mother of a newborn Britnee Wheeler, refine her ideas and pitch an award-worthy line of maternity underwear. They hope to similarly provide resources to other local up-and-coming businesses.

“We want to continue growing … help out those entrepreneurs that maybe didn’t make the final, the semi-finals, or the rounds before that … so they can be competitive in the future,” MacMinn said.

The resources had a clear impact on Wheeler, who came back to win in her category this year.

This year’s BizPitch winners came in two categories: traditional pitches and technology pitches. The traditional winner was Britnee Wheeler, founder of Rose Maternity Co. which sells maternity undergarments. She beat out Lindsay deOliviera of Soothe Beginnings, a customizable baby pacifier line.

In the technology category, Joseph Hamilton of 4 Second Football won with his invention designed to help quarterbacks shorten their throw times with the help of an app, specially-designed bracelet and tricked-out football. His invention came out on top over WheelChariot, essentially Yelp with ratings for accessibility from wheelchair access to noise levels and more.

Both winners took home $15,000 in prize money to continue to develop and launch their brands. Hamilton was also the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the night, taking home an additional $1,500 contributed by WRBL News 3, official media sponsor of BizPitch.

Cloud Notions, ATDC, W.C. Bradley Company and more were additional sponsors of the event.

At the end of the day, everything comes back to the Columbus community, said MacMinn. Brand inventors are all locally based and prize money comes from local organizations and sponsorships. Judges were business owners and other notables from the Columbus community.

“It really takes the entire community to make this a successful event and we’re so appreciative of everybody that showed up,” MacMinn said, adding he is looking forward to the return of the competition next year.

Locals with business ideas may apply to join StartUp Columbus’ incubator program or look into their Co.Starters certification program. More information is available on the StartUp Columbus website.