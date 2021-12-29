State health officials, Piedmont Columbus Regional urge people not to seek standard COVID-19 testing at local ERs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — State and local health officials are urging people who suspect they might have the COVID-19 virus from seeking testing at hospital emergency rooms.

“To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention,” the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a Wednesday news release. “Asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild symptoms should find testing sites other than hospital emergency departments.”

It is a problem in Columbus, a spokesperson for Piedmont Columbus Regional said in a statement.

“At Piedmont Columbus Regional, we are seeing large volumes of patients coming to our Emergency Department seeking COVID-19 testing,” the Piedmont statement read. “Piedmont’s Emergency Department is a place for those seeking examination or treatment for an emergency medical condition, and not a site for routine COVID testing.”

There are a number of testing sites throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

If you are seeking a routine COVID-19 test, find a location near you by entering your zip code on the website hhs.gov. You can also find testing sites throughout Georgia by going to https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

DPH says it is trying to meet the increased demand for COVID testing.

“We are working with our lab partners to expand testing hours and add testing sites, however, lines will continue to be long as thousands of Georgians want to get tested,” DPH said.