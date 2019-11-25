State investigators looking into death in Georgia jail

Breaking News
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) – State investigators are looking into the death of a 28-year-old man at the Carroll County jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an emailed statement Monday that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asked it to investigate the Nov. 18 death of Marquis Hayslett.

The GBI says preliminary information shows that Villa Rica police arrested Hayslett on Nov. 15 on simple assault and family violence charges.

At some point while in the Carroll County jail, Hayslett required medical attention for an illness and was put in the jail’s medical holding unit.

The GBI says Hayslett was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 18. Emergency medical services were called, but he had already died.

A GBI autopsy is pending and the agency’s investigation continues.

