State lawmakers respond to Iran missile attacks on military bases in Iraq

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State lawmakers have taken to Twitter in response to Iran’s attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

My prayers are with our troops and their families tonight, as reports show Iran launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. Let’s also pray for cooler heads to prevail and that our leaders choose to deescalate this situation with Iran. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 8, 2020

Tonight we pray for our troops, our allies, our President, and our country. 🇺🇸 — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) January 8, 2020

Robert Aderholt released the following statement:

“Our prayers are with the President, his national security team, and our brave men and women in uniform.”

Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted that all is well in regards to the missiles attack.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

