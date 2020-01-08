BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State lawmakers have taken to Twitter in response to Iran’s attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.
Robert Aderholt released the following statement:
“Our prayers are with the President, his national security team, and our brave men and women in uniform.”
Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted that all is well in regards to the missiles attack.
LATEST POSTS
- 49ers’ wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders says NFL should not expand season to 17 weeks
- Virginia Tech goes on second half run to defeat Syracuse
- Boeing 737 plane crashed in Iran after take off due to a technical issue
- State lawmakers respond to Iran missile attacks on military bases in Iraq
- City Council approves ordinance to penalize for false alarms