State Police: Vehicle slipping on black ice started massive pileup on I-64

In this photo provided by the Virginia State Police, emergency personnel work the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Virginia State Police via AP)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police released new information Friday on their investigation into a massive pileup on I-64 the weekend before Christmas.

The new total of vehicles involved in that crash is 75, police said. In all, 51 people were treated for injuries sustained in the multi-vehicle crash the morning of December 22.

The chain reaction crash happened a little before 8 a.m. at the Queens Creek Bridge in York County, in the westbound lanes.

While the investigation continues, police do know the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR lost control on black ice. As a result, that vehicle was struck by several other vehicles.

Investigators have determined weather and road conditions were contributing factors to the cause of the crash. There was thick fog which also contributed to low visibility.

The crash shut down I-64 for more than seven hours that day.

State Police say there are no charges pending at this time. Once their investigation is complete, they will present it to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for final review.