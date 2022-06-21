ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Democrats choose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud.

Nguyen defeated former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the primary and is set to face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Libertarian Ted Metz in the general election.

Trump targeted Raffensperger for failing to overturn his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger – who won the praise of some Democrats for refusing to bend to pressure from the former president – dispatched a challenge from a Trump-endorsed primary challenger without being forced into a runoff.

Nguyen has served in the state House since winning a 2017 special election to succeed Stacey Abrams in a district that includes parts of DeKalb County just east of the Fulton County line and some parts of the city of Atlanta. Nguyen is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party. Abrams, who endorsed Nguyen in the runoff, is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor after narrowly losing the election to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018.

With former President Donald Trump and his allies pushing false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, Nguyen has highlighted her work to debunk false narratives. She has also criticized Raffensperger for supporting a sweeping election overhaul passed last year by Republican state lawmakers.

There were three other statewide runoffs – lieutenant governor, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner – where Democrats were selecting nominees. Republicans were voting in three congressional races, while Democrats have a pair of congressional runoffs.

More election results below: