 

State representative pre-files bill to remove Confederate flag from Alabama coat-of-arms

News

by: Jess Grotjahn

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A bill has been pre-filed for the 2021 legislative session that would amend the Alabama state coat-of-arms.

House Bill 43 was pre-filed by Rep. Laura Hall of Madison County. The bill would change the language of the state constitution and would remove the Confederate flag from the collage of sovereign nations that once ruled over what is now the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History says the current coat of arms includes the flags of five nations: Spain, France, Great Britain, the Confederate States of America and the United States of America.

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

The current design’s shield is supported on either side by bald eagles that symbolize courage. The crest is a model of the ship, the Baldine, that Iberville and Bienville sailed from France to settle a colony near present day Mobile in 1699. The motto beneath the shield is “Audemus jura nostra defendere.” meaning “We Dare Maintain Our Rights” and beneath the motto is the state name.

The current coat-of-arms was designed in 1923 and officially adopted by the state of Alabama in 1939.

The 2021 Legislative session begins on February 2.

Read the full pre-filed bill here:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 45°

Friday

65° / 38°
Rain
Rain 100% 65° 38°

Saturday

59° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 59° 36°

Sunday

57° / 42°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 57° 42°

Monday

57° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 34°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

8 AM
Showers
40%
49°

52°

9 AM
Showers
50%
52°

55°

10 AM
Showers
60%
55°

59°

11 AM
Rain
60%
59°

61°

12 PM
Rain
70%
61°

63°

1 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

2 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

3 PM
Rain
100%
63°

63°

4 PM
Rain
90%
63°

61°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
61°

59°

6 PM
Showers
40%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories