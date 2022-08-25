(STACKER) – In the late 1980s, a high school graduate who wanted to attend college or university was looking at average tuition of $15,160 per year for a private, nonprofit school and $3,190 per year for a public college or university. As of 2021, that number had ballooned to $37,600 for private, nonprofit colleges and $9,400 for public schools. Once the cost of books, room and board, and other fees are added in, paying for college with a part-time or summer job is increasingly becoming a thing of the past.

Today’s students are instead turning to loans, leading to a widespread debt crisis. Americans currently owe a collective $1.58 trillion in student loans, changing the shape and trajectory of the U.S. economy. Instead of buying cars or houses, many millennials are focused on finding jobs that will enable them to make loan payments without defaulting.

Some states are taking steps to help by adopting a Student Borrower Bill of Rights and offering a variety of scholarship and loan repayment programs for qualified graduates. In New York in 2017, for example, New York announced a scholarship program that would provide free tuition at public colleges to residents whose families make less than $125,000 a year.

Stacker looked at 2022 data from the Federal Reserve of New York to determine where student debt is hitting the nation the hardest. In the case of a tie, we looked at the number of borrowers in all tied states.

1 / 51Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#51. South Dakota

– Number of borrowers: 135,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $28,218

South Dakota participates in the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, while the Dakota Corps Scholarship aims to help students in the state.

2 / 51Tony Webster // Flickr

#50. Iowa

– Number of borrowers: 465,500

– Average loan balance per borrower: $29,845

Iowa has a number of student loan forgiveness programs, including programs for teachers, nurses, doctors, physician assistants, and other health care providers.

3 / 51Enrico Blasutto // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Alaska

– Number of borrowers: 70,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $30,427

Alaska offers a loan repayment program for health care workers who will live and work in areas with a shortage of medical, dental, and behavioral health professionals. The state is among those with the lowest proportion of students with debt, according to WalletHub.

4 / 51MatthewUND // Wikimedia Commons

#48. North Dakota

– Number of borrowers: 114,100

– Average loan balance per borrower: $30,542

Veterinarians can qualify for loan forgiveness in North Dakota if they will serve in high-need areas. Three are chosen each year, with the goal of attracting new veterinarians for animals raised for meat.

5 / 51Thecoldmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wyoming

– Number of borrowers: 57,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $30,581

Wyoming’s Hathaway Scholarship, created in 2005 with a $400 million permanent endowment, pays for qualified high school graduates to attend the University of Wyoming or any of the state’s seven community colleges. The Wyoming Healthcare Professional Loan Repayment Program repays health professionals’ educational loans if they practice in an underserved area for at least three years.

6 / 51Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#46. Wisconsin

– Number of borrowers: 785,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $31,482

In 2020, Wisconsin’s governor created a task force to look for ways to reduce student debt in the state. The loans disproportionately affect low-income and first-generation college students, students of color, women, and veterans, according to the governor.

7 / 51Hanyou23 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Nebraska

– Number of borrowers: 261,000

– Average loan balance per borrower: $31,551

Primary care doctors, dentists, and other medical professionals are eligible for loan repayment awards in Nebraska if they practice in areas where there are shortages.

8 / 51Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Arkansas

– Number of borrowers: 374,900

– Average loan balance per borrower: $31,851

After Arkansas began a default management program in 2013, students’ default rates fell almost every year. From 2013 to 2018, Arkansas’ default rate dropped 7.8 percentage points, compared to the national rate, which fell 3.9 percentage points. By the end of 2021, the state’s delinquency rate was 9%.

9 / 51IT Communications Office // Flickr

#43. Indiana

– Number of borrowers: 924,000

– Average loan balance per borrower: $32,045

10 / 51Sage Ross // Flickr

#42. Oklahoma

– Number of borrowers: 480,800

– Average loan balance per borrower: $32,102

Oklahoma offers loan forgiveness to physicians, dentists, and other health professionals who agree to serve in specific communities in the state.

11 / 51Swimmerguy269 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. West Virginia

– Number of borrowers: 217,200

– Average loan balance per borrower: $32,214

West Virginia recruits medical professionals to rural areas through student loan forgiveness. It looks for doctors, nurses, midwives, physician assistants, pharmacists, dentists, and other providers.

12 / 51Jitze Couperus // Flickr

#40. Montana

– Number of borrowers: 132,900

– Average loan balance per borrower: $32,459

13 / 51Eugene Kim // Flickr

#39. New Mexico

– Number of borrowers: 215,500

– Average loan balance per borrower: $32,944

For students at risk of defaulting on loans, New Mexico offers student loan forgiveness and consolidation of debt. Doctors and nurses who help address the health care shortage in New Mexico can qualify for no-interest loans and other benefits.

14 / 51Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Texas

– Number of borrowers: 3,759,300

– Average loan balance per borrower: $32,998

A 2019 study by Southern Methodist University found that Black and Hispanic students in Texas borrow more than white students on average: $7,124 more for Black students and $453 for Hispanic students; meanwhile, Asian students borrow $3,155 less.

15 / 51Millyard800 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. New Hampshire

– Number of borrowers: 219,000

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,094

New Hampshire offers student loan forgiveness to primary care doctors, dentists, and other health care providers, with the goal of drawing them to underserved or low-income areas. It also offers help to lawyers working for nonprofit organizations.

16 / 51Tom Ipri // Flickr

#36. Kentucky

– Number of borrowers: 588,800

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,155

By the end of 2021, Kentucky had a student loan delinquency rate of 10%, putting it among the top five states with the highest delinquency rates in the country. Kentucky has a loan repayment program for health care professionals who work in rural and underserved areas.

17 / 51August Schwerdfeger // Flickr

#35. Minnesota

– Number of borrowers: 902,500

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,161

Minnesota offers a range of loan forgiveness programs for health care technicians, dentists, rural mental health professionals, nurses, pharmacists, physicians, and veterinarians.

18 / 51Jaren Wilkey // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Utah

– Number of borrowers: 325,100

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,474

Utah has some of the country’s lowest tuition costs at public universities and colleges but still has a higher average loan balance per borrower than 15 other states.

19 / 51Jalnet2 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Maine

– Number of borrowers: 203,200

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,584

On average, Maine college graduates owed more than $33,500 each in student loans. The state offers student debt relief to graduates who live and work there under the Educational Opportunity Tax Credit.

20 / 51Tnricci // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rhode Island

– Number of borrowers: 153,200

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,838

The Rhode Island Student Loan Authority offers low-cost student loans, refinancing choices, and free tools to find internships and scholarships. In 2019, it enacted a Student Loan Bill of Rights to make sure borrowers are treated fairly.

21 / 51Nightryder84 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kansas

– Number of borrowers: 395,200

– Average loan balance per borrower: $33,954

22 / 51Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Idaho

– Number of borrowers: 219,400

– Average loan balance per borrower: $34,196

Idaho provides loan forgiveness programs for those working in areas short on health professionals. This includes physicians, clinicians, and nurses in rural and underserved areas. Idaho students owe, on average, $34,196.

23 / 51The University of Vermont // Flickr

#29. Vermont

– Number of borrowers: 96,300

– Average loan balance per borrower: $34,595

Vermont has the highest number of student loan borrowers who are 50 or older, according to a 2019 WalletHub study. Student loan debt there averaged $34,595 per borrower by the end of 2021—about $5000 more than the national average.

24 / 51Vreed // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hawaii

– Number of borrowers: 123,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $34,608

25 / 51Louisiana Travel // Flickr

#27. Louisiana

– Number of borrowers: 644,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $34,839

In 2022, Louisiana reported that more than half of its high school graduates were eligible for state scholarships for college. The state’s FY23 budget also includes a 12% increase in funding for higher education.

26 / 51Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington

– Number of borrowers: 816,900

– Average loan balance per borrower: $34,846

The Student Loan Survival Guide, published by the Washington attorney general’s office, offers links to resources for financing higher education to every high school student considering college loans and former college students who struggled with the cost of school.

27 / 51Adam Procter // Flickr

#25. Missouri

– Number of borrowers: 829,100

– Average loan balance per borrower: $35,095

In Missouri, 58% of graduates had student loan debt in 2017, and they owed an average of $28,650. By the end of 2021, borrowers owed more than $35,000 each on average. The state offers student loan forgiveness to some employees of government agencies or nonprofit organizations.

28 / 51shidairyproduct // Flickr

#24. Pennsylvania

– Number of borrowers: 2,032,400

– Average loan balance per borrower: $35,349

With its borrowers owing more than $35,000 each on average, Pennsylvania has some of the highest student debt in the country. It hovers around the middle of the pack for delinquency rate, though, at 7.2%

29 / 51John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Massachusetts

– Number of borrowers: 1,046,800

– Average loan balance per borrower: $35,400

In 2021, Massachusetts put into place a Student Borrowers Bill of Rights and appointed a Student Loan Ombudsman in order to protect student borrowers.

30 / 51Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Nevada

– Number of borrowers: 351,300

– Average loan balance per borrower: $35,688

Nevada State College provides students with access to a financial literacy program. Still, in the last quarter of 2021, the state’s loan delinquency rate was the fifth-highest in the nation.

31 / 51Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ohio

– Number of borrowers: 1,810,900

– Average loan balance per borrower: $35,806

Ohio offers a variety of repayment programs for doctors, dentists, and other health care providers, including the Ohio Department of Health State Loan Repayment Program, the Ohio Physician Loan Repayment Program, the Ohio Dentist and Dental Hygienist Loan Repayment Program, and the Nurse Education Assistance Loan Program.

32 / 51Nightryder84 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tennessee

– Number of borrowers: 872,000

– Average loan balance per borrower: $36,155

Tennessee offers a loan forgiveness program for state residents who are registered nurses that agree to become administrators or teachers in nursing education programs. It also offers a Minority Teaching Fellows Program that grants $5000 per year for qualified students pursuing teacher certification at an eligible Tennessee college.

33 / 51AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Michigan

– Number of borrowers: 1,430,900

– Average loan balance per borrower: $36,221

Michigan places fifth in student loan debt as a percentage of income, according to a 2019 WalletHub study. The state offers scholarships or loan forgiveness programs for teachers, nurses, doctors, dentists, and other health care professionals.

34 / 51Adam Jones Ph.D. // Wikicommons

#18. Mississippi

– Number of borrowers: 414,300

– Average loan balance per borrower: $36,366

Mississippi offers forgivable loans to nurses and teachers in undergraduate programs and to counselors, school administrators, dyslexia therapists, and speech pathologists in graduate programs.

35 / 51Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Connecticut

– Number of borrowers: 542,800

– Average loan balance per borrower: $36,391

In April 2020, Connecticut’s governor announced that in collaboration with other states, Connecticut had reached an agreement for relief for some privately held student loans. The state also offers a Minority Teacher Incentive program that provides grants to students and loan reimbursement of up to $2,500 a year for participants who become teachers for Connecticut’s public school system.

36 / 51Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Arizona

– Number of borrowers: 872,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $36,682

37 / 51Dfscgt21 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. South Carolina

– Number of borrowers: 745,500

– Average loan balance per borrower: $36,698

A WalletHub study in 2019 found that South Carolina ranked fourth for debt as a percentage of income in the U.S. The state offers several types of loans and loan forgiveness programs for students pursuing the teaching profession and graduates serving as teachers.

38 / 51Lacwal12 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. New Jersey

– Number of borrowers: 1,339,800

– Average loan balance per borrower: $37,003

Although New Jersey borrowers owe more than borrowers in 36 other states as of the last quarter of 2021, the state has a borrower delinquency rate of just 5.8%—which is better than 37 other states. The state also offers loan redemption programs for borrowers in specific professions, including lawyers, nursing instructors, and primary care health providers.

39 / 51Cooopersmith // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colorado

– Number of borrowers: 804,300

– Average loan balance per borrower: $37,235

Colorado is more reliant on tuition than other states. In fact, 70% of funding for higher education in the state comes from tuition; the national average is 46.6%. This policy forces many students in Colorado to borrow.

40 / 51Caroline Culler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. North Carolina

– Number of borrowers: 1,340,500

– Average loan balance per borrower: $37,511

In North Carolina, more than 60% of students who graduate have debt; however, its schools have relatively low tuition and the state’s governor directed an additional $34 million dollars for postsecondary education in April 2022.

41 / 51Deutschlandreform // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Alabama

– Number of borrowers: 615,800

– Average loan balance per borrower: $37,730

Alabama ranks in the top states for rising student debt over five years, according to an Experian analysis in 2019, and 50.3% of borrowers are under age 35. The state offers a student grant program for qualified applicants that attend one of 12 participating colleges.

42 / 51Michael Camilleri // Flickr

#10. California

– Number of borrowers: 4,021,200

– Average loan balance per borrower: $37,783

43 / 51Ibrahim Old // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Illinois

– Number of borrowers: 1,713,900

– Average loan balance per borrower: $37,869

College loans in Illinois can be refinanced at low interest rates by the Illinois Treasurer’s Office under the Illinois Student Loan Investment Act passed in 2019. Some 17% of the state’s population has student loan debt. Its balance per borrower is nearing $40,000 —which is among the top 10 highest.

44 / 51Don Hankins // Flickr

#8. Oregon

– Number of borrowers: 556,000

– Average loan balance per borrower: $38,248

Oregon’s borrower delinquency rate was 8.3% as of the end of 2021—down three percent from the previous year. The state offers forgiveness and incentive programs for health care providers and lawyers.

45 / 51Jackson Myers // Flickr

#7. Florida

– Number of borrowers: 2,646,400

– Average loan balance per borrower: $38,653

46 / 51InSapphoWeTrust // Flickr

#6. New York

– Number of borrowers: 2,579,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $38,668

College graduates of an approved New York State college or university who agree to operate a farm in the state full time for five years can obtain loan forgiveness under a young farmers program. The state has forgiveness programs for a number of other professions as well.

47 / 51Aaron Josephson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Virginia

– Number of borrowers: 1,143,200

– Average loan balance per borrower: $39,001

Among Virginia’s graduates, 57% had student loan debt, according to a 2019 report from the nonprofit The Institute for College Access and Success. In 2021, the state passed a bill of rights for student borrowers.

48 / 51Artstuffmatters // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Delaware

– Number of borrowers: 137,300

– Average loan balance per borrower: $39,238

49 / 51Daniel Mayer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Georgia

– Number of borrowers: 1,641,600

– Average loan balance per borrower: $41,826

In Georgia, 56% of the graduating class of 2020 had student loan debt. The average loan balance per borrower is especially high in the state, considering that 79% of students attended public colleges which are usually less expensive than private colleges.

50 / 51Bgervais // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Maryland

– Number of borrowers: 864,700

– Average loan balance per borrower: $42,543

Only Washington D.C. has an average loan balance per borrower higher than Maryland. But the state offers a Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit for borrowers who took out at least $20,000 in loans and have at least $5,000 in debt still outstanding.

51 / 51Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#1. District of Columbia

– Number of borrowers: 125,000

– Average loan balance per borrower: $53,769

The District of Columbia’s ombudsman and its Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking help students minimize their debt. The district’s attorney general’s office has also compiled a web page of student loan repayment resources. Even so, Washington D.C. borrowers have the highest average loan balance in the country.