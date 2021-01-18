Statue in Downtown Columbus Vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Four Faces statue located on the Columbus Riverwalk, between the Trade Center and the Dillingham Street Bridge, was vandalized with what appears to be beige or grey paint. There is also a few drops of red paint splattered and splashed throughout the statue as well.

It is still unclear when they vandalism occurred. Photos of the vandalism began circulating on social media on the afternoon of Jan. 18. A Columbus Policeman was seen taking report on the incident, but he had no new information at this time.

The statue was erected shortly after the Chattahoochee Riverwalk’s first phase was complete in 1992.

WRBL placed calls to the 311 line and the Columbus Police department, but because of the holiday there was no answer.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.