Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a few stray showers early this morning, expect more sunshine this afternoon! Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s by this evening.

Tomorrow morning temperatures cooler again with lows in the upper 40s. Staying dry with only a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s again.

Heading into the work week, a few stray showers are possible early Monday morning, but conditions will quickly clear heading towards midday.

The First Alert forecast will become more unsettled heading further into next week. Showers and storms begin Tuesday evening, and these conditions will linger into next weekend.

Temperatures will remain stable, as afternoon highs stay in the 70s.